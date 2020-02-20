T-Mobile and Sprint finalize new terms for megamerger

Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

Sprint and T-Mobile said Thursday they've reached an agreement on new terms for their megamerger. This should pave the way for the companies to complete the deal following a ruling last week by a federal court that rejected claims that the merger would be bad for consumers.

The companies say the deal could close as early as April 1.

As part of the new terms of the deal, T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom will get a larger stake in the new company. The German telecom giant will own 43% of the new company. Meanwhile, Softbank, which is majority owner of Sprint, will own 24% of the new company with the remaining 33% being held by public shareholders.

The companies say the changes in the deal will not trigger another vote from shareholders.

"Today's announcement is another significant step forward toward finally closing this transaction!" John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile said in a statement.

Legere also used the occasion to talk up the company's plans to build out its 5G wireless network and to take jabs at wireless competitors AT&T and Verizon.

"We are now on the threshold of achieving our goal," he said. "Did I mention how fun it's going to be sticking it to Dumb, Dumber and Big Cable along the way? This is going to be epic!"

T-Mobile announced its plans to merge with Sprint in 2018. The deal was approved by the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice. As part of the DOJ's approval, the companies agreed to sell assets to satellite TV provider Dish Network, which is expected to build its own wireless network to become the nation's fourth largest nationwide provide.

Attorneys General in more than a dozen states filed suit to block the merger. The case went to court in December. The states argued that reducing the number of wireless carriers from four to three would lead to higher prices for consumers. Meanwhile, T-Mobile and Sprint argued the merger was necessary for them to compete with AT&T and Verizon.

Last week, a federal judge ruled in favor of the companies paving the way for the merger to close. T-Mobile said after the court ruling that it was working to close the transaction as soon as April 1.

But since the deal was announced, Sprint's stock price has tanked as the company continues to lose customers. News reports suggested that Deutsche Telekom was seeking a lower price since Sprint's shares have been trading below where they were when the deal was announced.