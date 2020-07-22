T-Mobile adds new 5G Essentials plan that offers four lines for $100

Angela Lang/CNET

T-Mobile has new plans for 5G. After teasing the news during its latest "un-carrier" event last week, on Wednesday the company unveiled its newest offer of four lines of unlimited talk, text and 5G data for $25 per line, per month so long as you pay with AutoPay automatic payments.

The new plan, which is available on July 24 to new and existing Sprint and T-Mobile customers as well as small businesses, allows for up to six lines with additional lines running $20 per month each. A minimum of four lines is required to get the new plan.

A T-Mobile spokesman says the offer is a "limited time promotion" though the carrier is not currently putting an end date on it. All prior T-Mobile plans are already able to tap into 5G, so long as you had a compatible 5G device.

In addition to the cheaper rate, T-Mobile is also offering those who want to upgrade to a 5G device the ability to get a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for an additional $5 per month, per line though you will need to trade in an "eligible" phone to get that deal.

Those who don't want to pay with AutoPay will pay an extra $5 per line per month, bring the total for four lines to $120 per month (not including taxes and fees).

While a lower rate than the $30 per month that the company currently charges for its current Essentials plan, a few trademark T-Mobile features will not be included for those who decide to switch to the new plan.

Taxes and fees are not included as they are with the carrier's pricier Magenta plans and there also is no international data roaming outside of Mexico and Canada or bundled Netflix. Hotspot data is also limited to "3G speeds" (600 Kbps).

You are, however, able to tap into T-Mobile features including its T-Mobile Tuesdays perks program and its new Scam Shield spam blocking tools the carrier announced last week.

The new plan comes as T-Mobile sets to "unify" its brand with Sprint's following the completion of their merger earlier this year. Beginning Aug. 2, the company will be rebranding Sprint stores to T-Mobile as well as stop accepting new Sprint customers, pushing them to sign up for T-Mobile plans instead.