Sprint fixes smashed phones for cheap with AppleCare-like Sprint Complete

John Kim/CNET

Apple's new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR all come with large screens and glass backs. So if you're planning on picking up a new iPhone, a protection plan may help you sleep easy.

On Friday, Sprint announced a new protection plan called Sprint Complete. It includes $29 screen repair (the same price as AppleCare), unlimited cloud storage, password protection, next-day replacement for lost or stolen devices, and smart home consultation.

Plus, if you need a repair, you can bring your device into a Sprint repair store, mail your device in, or schedule someone to do the repair at your home or office.

The monthly cost of Sprint Complete is from $9 to $17, and it covers iPhones, Android phones, tablets and smartwatches. For comparison, AppleCare for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max starts at $10 a month and goes up to $15 a month if you add theft and loss protection, which is included with Sprint Complete.

"When life happens, we've got your back," said Robert Hackl, Sprint's senior vice president of leasing and insurance, in a statement. "Technology should make us feel more secure, enhance our lives and not make it more complicated -- that's why we provide unprecedented support and tools to help our customers get the most from their devices."

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile also offer device protection plans, though coverage and costs vary.

For more info on the Sprint Complete plan you can read Sprint's FAQ here.

And if you're not sold, you might be interested to hear your iPhone XS will fit in an iPhone X case.