Sprint adds Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G to its lineup on June 21

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Sprint's 5G lineup is expanding. After launching its network in four cities last month, the nation's fourth-largest carrier announced Friday that it will begin carrying the Galaxy S10 5G on June 21. Samsung's 5G phone joins the LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone and HTC 5G Hub, a home hotspot, in the carrier's 5G stable.

Unlike AT&T, which announced this week that it will begin selling the S10 5G to business customers on June 17, Sprint will be making the S10 5G available to regular consumers. It won't be cheap, however, with the 256GB phone costing $1300. Preorders begin today.

It also requires a subscription to Sprint's highest-tier Unlimited Premium plan, which starts at $80 per month for a single line but includes a subscription to Amazon Prime, Hulu and Tidal.

Sprint's 5G service is currently live in Kansas City, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. The company has previously announced that it plans to launch the next generation network in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago and Washington, D.C. in the "coming weeks."

Juan Garzon / CNET

Previously an exclusive to Verizon, the Galaxy S10 5G features a similar design to Galaxy S10+ but adds extra front and rear cameras, a larger 6.7-inch display and, of course, support for next-generation 5G networks. It remains to be seen how Sprint's 5G network -- which uses a mid-band spectrum for its 5G service as opposed to the millimeter wave 5G networks currently deployed by Verizon and AT&T -- compares on the Galaxy S10 5G.

T-Mobile, which is in the process of trying to merge with Sprint, has also announced plans to carry the Galaxy S10 5G.

CNET tested Verizon's version of the S10 5G in Chicago last month and received download speeds over 1Gbps. While Sprint's network didn't hit those levels in our early tests of its network in Dallas, the company's 5G coverage area was significantly larger.

You can follow along with Sprint and other carriers' 5G network rollout using a map from Ookla that updates weekly.