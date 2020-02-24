Sony's Xperia 1 II is its first foray into 5G

Sony

MWC might be canceled, but Sony isn't letting that put a dampener on its 2020 phone launch plans. The Japanese tech titan announced two new phones on Monday, including its first ever 5G device, the Xperia 1 II.

The phone is the successor to last year's Xperia 1 flagship and also marks a change in naming convention for Sony. The company is taking a similar approach to the way it names its cameras by keeping the core name the same and adding a mark II to the end to denote the latest iteration.

Sony has high hopes you'll be excited by its camera setup, which allows for high-speed shooting enabled by its continuous-tracking autofocus, even in low-light conditions. Plus, a bonus that sets it apart from rivals: the phone comes with 3.5mm headphone jack.

Key specs include:

A triple-lens camera (all at 12 megapixels) with an 8-megapixel forward-facing shooter

21:9 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display



Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform



4,000mAh battery with wireless charging



8GB of RAM and 256GB



IP65/68 water resistance



Runs on Android 10

The phone will be available in black and purple and will be shipping from "late spring." No pricing details are available at this stage.

Sony followed up the announcement of the Xperia 1 II with the unveiling of the mid-range Xperia 10 II. Like the 1 II, the camera also has three lens, although only one has a 12-megapixel sensor (the other two are 8 megapixels each). The phone features a 6-inch 21:9 wide design and an OLED screen with the Triluminos technology that can be found in its Bravia TVs. Other key specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip, a 3,600mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Xperia 10 II comes in black and white, ships with Android 10 and will be available in select markets from Spring 2020 (pricing is not yet available).