All the phones at CES 2020 so far

With the releases of the Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus last year, it's no wonder companies at CES 2020 are trying to heat up the competition. From new foldable phones to new camera designs, here are the most interesting models we've seen so far.
Now you see it, now you don't -- the OnePlus Concept One phone drew attention with its disappearing camera feature. It has a special glass that uses an electrical current to tint the lens of the rear cameras.
This year, you can get your hands on TCL's new 7.2-inch foldable display phone, which will be cheaper than the Razr. It includes 5G support and four cameras -- main, low-light sensor, super-wide-angle and macro.