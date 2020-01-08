All the phones at CES 2020 so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

CES 2020 brought out some interesting phones

With the releases of the Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus last year, it's no wonder companies at CES 2020 are trying to heat up the competition. From new foldable phones to new camera designs, here are the most interesting models we've seen so far.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
OnePlus Concept One

Now you see it, now you don't -- the OnePlus Concept One phone drew attention with its disappearing camera feature. It has a special glass that uses an electrical current to tint the lens of the rear cameras.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
Coolpad Legacy 5G

The Coolpad Legacy 5g phone is the cheapest 5g phone yet, costing only $400. It has a 6.53-inch display and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It will be available in the second quarter of this year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Coolpad
Galaxy S10 Lite

The lite version of the Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.7-inch screen and a rectangular camera on the back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
Galaxy S10 Lite

CNET's Jessica Dolcourt notes the camera awkwardly pops out from the surface and has a lot of empty space.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes with a 6.7-inch screen and a rectangular camera on the back. However, it comes with an S Pen stylus and a headphone jack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here's the front of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
TCL's foldable phone

This year, you can get your hands on TCL's new 7.2-inch foldable display phone, which will be cheaper than the Razr. It includes 5G support and four cameras -- main, low-light sensor, super-wide-angle and macro.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
TCL's foldable phone

Here are more images of TCL's new foldable phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
TCL 10 5G

For less than $500, you'll be able to snag this TCL 10 5g phone this year. It has four cameras on the back and a headphone jack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
TCL 10 Pro

Also under $500 is the TCL 10 Pro. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt says this is the prettiest phone she's seen in a long time. 

It comes equipped with four rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel main shooter and dual flash. It also has a headphone jack and USB-C port.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
TCL 10 Pro

Here's a closer look at the rear cameras.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L has three cameras -- one that's a 48-megapixel camera. It also has a 6.22-inch HD+ Vast display, 64GB built-in storage and it's only $155.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Alcatel 3L

The back of the Alcatel 3L has a sparkling finish.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Black Shark 2 Pro

The Black Shark 2 Pro is a gaming phone from Xiaomi. The new Pro version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 15% faster graphics.

We're not sure when it'll be available, but we do know it'll cost $599.

For more info on products being shown off in Las Vegas this week, check out our full coverage of CES 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
