Snapchat's rumored gaming platform may be revealed next month

NurPhoto

Snapchat plans to launch its gaming platform next month, according to a report Friday from Cheddar.

Snap, which makes the ephemeral photo-sharing app, will announce the platform at an event for developers and content partners in Los Angeles on April 4, an unnamed sourced told Cheddar. The invite for the event, which was seen by Cheddar, includes the tagline: "Less talk. More play."

Snap has been rumored to be leveling up its gaming ambitions for nearly a year. In January, financial documents revealed that Snap had invested in Australian game studio Prettygreat. The studio was founded by Australian games industry heads Phil Larsen, Hugh Walters and Luke Muscat. Muscat has long been credited as the creator of pivotal mobile games such as Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride.

At launch, the platform will have a handful of games from third-party developers that were made to be played specifically in Snapchat, according to Cheddar. Snap also reportedly plans to announce new video initiatives, including more original programing, at the event.

Snap declined to comment.

Originally published March 15, 6:59 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:18 a.m.: Adds more background about Snap's rumored gaming plans.