Snapchat Bitmoji Tennis lets you play like a pro from your couch

Snapchat

To celebrate Wimbledon 2019, Snapchat made a Bitmoji Tennis game that lets you hit the court with your friends.

Snapchat started rolling out its own set of games called Snap Games in April. Similar to Facebook games, you can invite your friends to play with you. You can find Bitmoji Tennis, as well as other Snap Games, by opening a chat and then tapping on the rocket ship icon.

In a Bitmoji Tennis, you tap the screen to serve the ball and run left and right. When you get close to the ball, your racket swings automatically, and you aim by tilting your phone. The gameplay looks similar to the old Wii tennis game. You can also play a more fearsome game by upgrading your racket (just watch an ad in between games).

The game might not be available to everyone yet since it's new, but users should check back periodically and make sure their app is up to date.

Now playing: Watch this: Baseball, tennis and golf simulators show you how to...