Snapchat unveils new games that let you play with friends

Snap

Snapchat is leveling up on mobile games. The company on Thursday introduced new games to its platform during the Snap Partner Summit. Snap Games is launching with six games, rolling out worldwide Thursday.

The games let you play with friends on Snapchat, including Bitmoji Party, Tiny Royale, Snake Squad, C.A.T.S. Drift Race, Zombie Rescue Squad and Alphabear Hustle, according to Snap's blog post. You can try it out by tapping Snap Games from the Chat bar. The app also lets you live chat with friends while playing games.