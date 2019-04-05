Skype launches 50-person video call feature

Skype

As of Thursday, Skype's video and audio calls can support up to 50 people. In a blog post, the company said the new feature is available on the latest version of Skype.

To accommodate more users, Skype has made a few tweaks to how calls will work.

"We added a notification to replace the ringing as the default, allowing every member of the group to receive a quick ping to join the call," Skype said. "These notifications are a simple, unobtrusive way to get your calls and meetings (be it between family, friends, podcast guests, or co-workers) started."

Skype said individual members can ring into the call session or, if the group is less than 25 people, you can ring the entire group at once.

Microsoft tested the larger call sessions last month with its Insider Preview group. Previously, Skype's video and audio calls supported only 25 users at a time.

