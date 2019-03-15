Microsoft testing 50-person Skype calls

Microsoft

Microsoft rolled out a new version of Skype to its Insider Preview program this week (8.41.76.55 ) that expands the maximum number of people on a call from 25 to 50, as well as making audible notifications optional, for all platforms.

According to the update note, "When you start a call in these large groups, it will send a notification instead of ringing all the members, to not interrupt those who can't join. With this update you will also see that the audio and video buttons are now enabled in these larger groups."

If you think 50 people sounds like horribly large number of video-call participants, you probably don't work for a big corporation. Competitor Zoom, which has rapidly gained on Microsoft for videoconferencing software and services, can already conference 100 people -- 500 with an extra-cost add-on.