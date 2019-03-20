Save on Spotify: Music streaming service offers deals for US and UK subscribers

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Spotify is sweetening the streaming deal. The music streaming service is currently running separate offers for US and UK subscribers. In the US, Spotify Premium now includes Hulu. And students in the US get both Hulu and Showtime with Spotify for no extra charge. In the UK, when you sign up for the Family plan, you get a free Google Home Mini ( ). Let's have a look at the particulars of each deal.

Spotify Premium (US) Spotify Premium costs $9.99 a month in the US, but now it includes Hulu's ad-supported service, which would cost $5.99 a month on its own. That's a heck of a deal at $10 a month for ad-free Spotify and ad-supported Hulu streaming. The deal runs through June 10 and is available to new and existing subscribers. New subscribers get the first 30 days for free. And if you took advantage of the previous Spotify/Hulu bundle for $12.99 a month, you should have received an email recently that alerted you that your plan's pricing was changed and is now $3 less per month. See at Spotify Read more

Spotify Premium for Students (US) A bigger, better bundle is available for students. Spotify is still offering a bundle it introduced last fall when students were returning to school. The $4.99-a-month Spotify Premium for Students plan includes the ad-supported Hulu and Showtime. (Note that Showtime is a part of CBS, which also owns CNET.) The offer is good for new and existing Student subscriptions, and no end date is listed. See at Spotify Read more

Spotify Premium for Family (UK) In the UK, Spotify throws in a free Google Home Mini (a £49 value) when you sign up for the Family plan. (US customers had access to a similar deal last year, but it has since expired.) Spotify Premium for Family costs £14.99 a month and lets up to six people in the same household stream at the same time. The offer is open to new and existing subscribers and ends on May 14. See at Spotify

