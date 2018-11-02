Spotify

Spotify Premium for Family lets up to six users share an account for $14.99 per month. If that's not enough incentive, try this: For a limited time, Spotify Family subscribers get a free Google Home Mini.

That's a nice little perk, though of course it's only for new subscribers -- except, no, current subscribers can get it as well! Just look below the promo banner for this surprising bit of text: "Already have Premium for Family? Get your Google Home Mini."

As it happens, I'm already a subscriber. I clicked the link, and moments later I received a "claim your Mini" email. From there I was taken to the Google store, where my promo code was applied at checkout, for a grand total of $0. But the chalk color was sold out. Only charcoal and coral were available.

The offer runs through Dec. 31, 2018, and must be redeemed by Jan. 15, 2019. It's "while supplies last" however, so the supply of free Minis could run out before then.

