Save 65% on a spacious laptop backpack that's wired for power

Seehonor

It's back-to-school season in just a few weeks, and it's looking increasingly likely that most kids won't actually be going anywhere when the school bell rings. But whether you're packing for school or just planning to work outdoors to enjoy a bit of the summer, a spacious laptop bag is a welcome luxury. This Seehonor travel laptop backpack packs a 15.6-inch laptop and comes wired for charging. Regularly $32, you can get the when you use discount code 65LGOLU2 at checkout. That's 65% off.

I love deals that clock in around $10 -- it feels like I'm spending spare change. And this backpack seems like a solid deal, even if it's just the cost of lunch at a sub shop. The outer panels are made with durable, water-repellent and rip-resistant polyester fabric, while the back has a foam cushion support and breathable mesh. Inside, it has two major compartments, three storage pockets, six smaller inner pockets and a pair of side pockets. There is no shortage of places to put things in this bag.

Perhaps the coolest feature, though, is that it comes wired for power. Add your own power bank and plug it into the bag -- the cable runs to a USB port that's built into the right side of the bag. It's on the outside so it's easy to get to, and is positioned to make it easy to use your phone while it charges. The same connector has a 3.5mm headset port as well. You may feel differently, but I like the fact that this bag doesn't come saddled with its own power bank. Powered backpacks aren't a novelty anymore, so I don't need the backpack manufacturer to include one. I would rather add my own to the bag than pay for an undersize or overpriced battery to be included with the backpack.

The bag measures 12.2x6.7x17.7 inches and should have no trouble fitting any standard size 15.6-inch laptop along with a slew of other accessories and personal items. And in case you ever fly again, yes, it fits under the seat in front of you.

