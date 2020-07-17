California schools can't reopen if they're on the COVID-19 watch list

James Martin/CNET

California schools in counties that are on the COVID-19 watch list must remain closed, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday. Counties will be permitted to open their schools for in-person learning only if they've been off the list for 14 consecutive days. Counties are put on the monitoring list according to their rate of positivity in coronavirus testing.

Counties that are currently on the COVID-19 monitoring list in California are: Los Angeles, Orange, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Sonoma, Riverside, San Joaquin, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kings, Merced, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba.

For schools that do reopen in other counties, Newsom said classroom "cohorts" must be sent home if there is a confirmed case. An entire school must go home when multiple classroom cohorts have cases or more than 5% of the school is positive. A district must send home all schools if 25% of them are closed within a 14-day period.

Schools should also consult with a public health officer.

Newsom's announcement follows two of the state's biggest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, saying on Monday that they won't reopen in the fall.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to spread in the Los Angeles area, and the virus is going to impact how we start the new school year," said Austin Beutner, superintendent of LA schools. "The health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can compromise."

