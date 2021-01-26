Save $320 on the dual-SIM, global 5G Nokia 8.3 smartphone

Nokia

So many phones have one signature gimmick -- whether it's a foldable screen, camera with zoom lens or lidar. But Nokia's flagship Nokia 8.3 has so many selling points that I hardly know where to start. It's Nokia's affordably priced flagship ($700) with dual SIM slots, a respectable camera cluster and global 5G support. Right now, the price might be worth focusing on: , which is a savings of $320.

That said, it's the global phone capability that intrigues me. The Nokia 8.3 supports all the 5G bands in use around the world, so presumably you can take this anywhere (equipped with an appropriate plan, of course). To help out on that front, it also has dual SIM card slots. This is only handset to boast global 5G so far, as near as I can tell.

The phone also has a 6.8-inch bezel-free display with four cameras on the back -- a standard zoom, close-up macro lens, super-wide-angle and depth sensor. And the Zeiss Cinematic Capture mode shoots in an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio.

Headphone jack holdouts will no doubt appreciate the 3.5mm jack, and you get a respectable 4,500-mAh battery under the hood as well. This $380 deal nets you an unlocked Nokia 8.3 with 128GB RAM. If you plan to globe-trot after getting your vaccine, you might want to grab this phone before the deal ends.

