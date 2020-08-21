Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time releases on Apple Arcade

Apple

On Friday, Apple Arcade added Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, a new action game from Adult Swim, to its growing catalog of over 130 games. The game is based on Genndy Tartakovsky's animated series Samurai Jack, which aired on Adult Swim, Cartoon Network's name for its late night programming lineup.

In Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, you play as the warrior on a quest through time to defeat the evil wizard Aku. Arm yourself with a range of weapons, or stick with Jack's classic katana to defeat foes. Train, increase your power and skills, all the while adapting to your play style.

If you enjoyed the original animated series, which ended in 2017, this might be a fun play for you. Characters like The Scotsman, Scaramouche and Sir Rothchild return in the game, as well as original voice actors including Phil LaMarr, who voiced Jack, and Mako Iwamatsu, who voiced Aku.

Check out the trailer here:

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play more than 130 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV. And even more games are coming to the service, check out all the games we can't wait for.