Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Live leak in app updates

Samsung has teased five new devices for its upcoming Unpacked event on Aug. 5. While the Galaxy Note 20 will likely be one of the devices, a new leak from Samsung itself may have spoiled its upcoming wireless earbuds.

In an update to its Galaxy Buds app for iOS, as well as a new Galaxy Buds plugin for Android, Samsung on Friday provided some official details on what to expect in the Galaxy Buds Live.

The new earbuds, which look like kidney beans, will feature active noise cancellation, according to the iOS listing. Each bud will also feature its own touchpad for controlling playback or summoning an action like tapping and holding to turn off the noise cancellation, the Android app reveals.

Those who want to use the earbuds with iOS will need to make sure they have an iPhone 7 or later running at least iOS 10, with full Android compatibility requiring devices to be running Android 6.0 or later.

While there have been plenty of rumors and leaks about Samsung's other expected devices, which include a new Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, the Buds Live leak is the latest to come directly from Samsung. Earlier this month the company seemingly inadvertently revealed a first look at its upcoming Note 20 Ultra in a posting on its Russian website.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNET's Alexandra Garrett contributed to this report.