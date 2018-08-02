Samsung's own website just leaked the Note 9, and it's got a headphone jack

Samsung

You probably already know what the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 looks like. It's been almost impossible to miss the flurry of leaked images around the web -- even though the phone hasn't been officially announced yet.

But if by some chance you weren't convinced, we now have evidence that's hard to ignore: Samsung's very own website has leaked a picture of the phone!

The image above (spotted by noted phone leaker Evan Blass and confirmed by CNET) not only all but confirms the Galaxy Note 9 name -- not that it would be anything else -- but gives us a clear look at its 3.5mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, switched-up dual camera and upgraded S-Pen stylus.

Plus, a new slogan: "Say hello to super power."

Here are all the rumors we've collected about the Galaxy Note 9 so far. We'll find out the truth on Aug. 9, when CNET will be reporting live from Samsung's event.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.