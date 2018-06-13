Best Galaxy Note 9 leak and render pictures we've seen so far

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Before Samsung announces the Galaxy Note 9 (possibly in August), take a glimpse at all the rumored leaks and creative renders we found. This one is from Concept Creator, which imagines what devices might look like based on rumored specs.

The Note 9 could have a screen of 6.38 or 6.4 inches, making it larger than last year's Galaxy Note 8...

...though the Note 9 might not differ much in design from the Note 8, as suggested by this render from Concept Creator.

Frequent mobile tipster Ice Universe tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will only get a small adjustment from last year's model.

Despite similarities, it's rumored that the Galaxy Note 9 will fix one major flaw of the Note 8. The fingerprint sensor might be underneath the dual rear cameras, not to the side, as shown in this rendering from 91mobiles.

Early rumors pointed to a fingerprint sensor underneath the screen, imagined here by Concept Creator.

However, it's also rumored that Samsung will save the save the in-screen fingerprint sensor for the Galaxy S10.

We're almost certain that the dual-aperture lens from the Galaxy S9 will also come to the Note 9...

...but no rumors have claimed that the front-facing camera will have a dual-aperture lens as well.

We hope it will -- more aperture lets more light into your photos, making for brighter selfies.

If the Galaxy Note 9 can incorporate a 3D front-facing camera, it can add a secure full-face scanning feature like the iPhone X's Face ID as an option alongside Samsung's secure iris scanning.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that Samsung's Note 9 is rumored to have can support this technology, which uses infrared light to map your face.

This render by Concept Creator shows a more colorful set of Note 9 phones to choose from: blue and red in addition to black. This would be a brighter array from the subdued colors of the Note 8.

Though Samsung's foldable phone is in the works, rumors suggest we won't see it until 2019.

After that Samsung commercial mocking the iPhone X's notch, it's unlikely that the Galaxy Note 9 will have one. Galaxy Note 9 News thinks so too, as shown in this render.

It's most likely that Samsung's Bixby AI software will continue to live on in the Note 9. Bixby has been a staple feature of most high-end Galaxy phones we've seen.

Hopefully, Samsung will improve its Bixby digital assistant, specifically with better natural-language processing, improved noise cancelling and faster response times.

It's a common rumor that a new stereo speaker will be placed at the bottom of the phone, to the right of the Note 9's digital S Pen stylus.

This design was rendered by 91mobiles. Note the speaker grill on the bottom left of the phone. The Galaxy Note 9 will probably also have a headphone jack, like the Galaxy S9.

Concept Creator came up with a similar render for the bottom of the phone.

We're still more than a month away from the rumored August date of Samsung's Unpacked event for the Note 9, but we'll keep a sharp eye out for alleged pictures. Meanwhile, here are the features we think the Galaxy Note 9 will have.

