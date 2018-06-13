Best Galaxy Note 9 leak and render pictures we've seen so far

Before Samsung announces the Galaxy Note 9 (possibly in August), take a glimpse at all the rumored leaks and creative renders we found. This one is from Concept Creator, which imagines what devices might look like based on rumored specs.
Despite similarities, it's rumored that the Galaxy Note 9 will fix one major flaw of the Note 8. The fingerprint sensor might be underneath the dual rear cameras, not to the side, as shown in this rendering from 91mobiles.
We're still more than a month away from the rumored August date of Samsung's Unpacked event for the Note 9, but we'll keep a sharp eye out for alleged pictures. Meanwhile, here are the features we think the Galaxy Note 9 will have.