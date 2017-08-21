Samsung’s big Note 8 challenge: Making it stand out

Samsung

Samsung's facing a big challenge with the upcoming Note 8 -- and it has nothing to do with exploding batteries.

It's got to figure out how to make its new phablet stand out from its latest Galaxy S8 devices.

Samsung's Note has always been its jumbo phone, the one with a screen so large it's almost a tablet. When the first such device hit the market in late 2011, it sported a monstrous 5.3-inch display, a previously unheard of size that elicited skepticism.

Now, that size is normal. Apple's iPhone 7, for instance, has a 4.7-inch display, while the iPhone 7 Plus' screen is 5.5 inches. And it's not just phones from rivals that have gotten bigger. Samsung's Galaxy S8 screen is 5.8 inches while the Galaxy S8 Plus is 6.2 inches. The Galaxy Note 8 screen is rumored to be 6.4 inches, just a smidge bigger than the S8 Plus.

That minor difference highlights one of the biggest challenges that Samsung faces with the Note 8: convincing us that this phone is a significant enough upgrade over the S8 or S8 Plus. Perhaps the benefits will come from new ways to use the S Pen stylus, the other big differentiating factor for the Note line. But it's clear size doesn't matter like it used to.

"What's in this Note that's going to blow people away and is going to be very different from a Galaxy S?" Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said. "I don't what that is."

The company will show off the device at an Unpacked event Wednesday in New York. Samsung declined to comment ahead of its launch.

Notes on the Note

When Samsung's first Note hit the market, it was mocked and dubbed a niche product. Over time, though, the phone became popular with buyers. Samsung used the device's larger screen to set itself apart from other Android vendors and Apple -- until everyone else followed suit with bigger phones.

The introduction of Apple's first large-screen iPhones in 2014, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, caused Samsung's market share to drop.

Since size alone wasn't enough to differentiate itself from rivals, Samsung started experimenting with flashy new hardware and software in its Note lineup. Because the phablet isn't as vital to Samsung as its Galaxy S line (Strategy Analytics estimates Note sales will make up just 5 percent of its total shipments), it has the freedom to try out riskier features.

The result is some features that trickle down to the more accessible "Galaxy S" line. The Galaxy Note Edge was the first mainstream Samsung phone with a curved edge, which is now the marquee feature on all of its flagship phones. The recalled Note 7 sported features like an iris scanner, which made its way to the Galaxy S8.

What will this year's big step forward be?

No risky business

With Samsung still waiting for the memory of the Note 7 to fade, it may not take many risks with the Note 8. That's despite DJ Koh, head of Samsung's mobile business, promising a "better, safer and very innovative Note 8."

Adding flashy but untested new features might make buyers rush to buy the phone, but any battery or other major issues would be disastrous for Samsung.

"It's fair to assume that Samsung is pulling out all the stops in terms of quality control to ensure that the next version of the Note has no battery issues," GlobalData analyst Avi Greengart said.

The latest rumors expect the Note 8 to include Samsung's new Infinity Display that features very thin bezels and crams a larger screen into a smaller package. Samsung could make tweaks to the fingerprint reader, whose placement next to the camera lens on the back of the Galaxy S8 annoyed many people. And it could include a second camera lens like on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Another expected new feature: a higher price tag. The Note has always been Samsung's pricier, more exclusive phone, and the company could position the Note 8 as its super premium phone, much like Apple is expected to introduce an "iPhone Pro." The Note 7 came in at about $850, £750 or AU$1,350, and some market watchers believe the Note 8 could cost $900.

"There are some people who care about status and will buy it just for that," Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson said.

But if the Note 8 costs significantly more than its S8 siblings, it can't be just about the stylus, he added, even if the S Pen has a built-in speaker, as has been rumored.

Killing off the Note line after the Note 7's troubles would have been an easy way to quash the battery debacle. Wednesday, we should find out why Samsung decided to keep it -- and whether that's enough to get you looking at the Note again.

