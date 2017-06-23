Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung's premium Note phones have always been expensive given their expansive screens and advanced S Pen styluses. But at $900 (about £707 or AU$1188 converted), the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 may its priciest one yet, according to Venture Beat.

Aside from the price hike, VB reports the Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch display, dual cameras, a 3,300mAh battery, the Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipsets and 6GB of RAM.

And while many rumors predict that Samsung will announce the phone in either August or September, VB is leaning on a September date. This will align the Note 8 with the next iPhone unveiling from Apple, Samsung's biggest phone rival.

A September timeline will also give Samsung more time to test the Note 8's battery safety. As you may recall, Samsung went through a huge debacle last year when users reported that their Note 7s exploded. Since then, Samsung has been recovering its reputation, implementing an eight-point battery test and reassuring users that their phones are safe.

Samsung declined a request for comment.