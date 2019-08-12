Samsung's 108-megapixel sensor pushes phone cameras to next level

Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images

Fresh off unveiling its Note 10 phones, Samsung is looking to the future of cameras with its 108 megapixel mobile image sensor. It showed off the 1/1.33-inch Isocell Bright HMX, developed in collaboration with Xiaomi, on Monday.

You'll be able to take 108-megapixel photos in brightly lit settings, while low-light situations will see the company's Tetracell tech kick in and gather more light to create 27-megapixel images. In terms of video recording, it'll be able to shoot 6K movies at 30 FPS.

It's the first mobile image sensor to offer photos of more than 100 megapixels, according to Yongin Park, the executive vice president of Samsung's sensor business.

"We are very pleased that picture resolutions previously available only in a few top-tier DSLR cameras can now be designed into smartphones," said Lin Bin, Xiaomi's co-founder and president of Xiaomi, in a release.

Samsung didn't mention which phone the Isocell Bright HMX would appear in first, but the collaboration suggests it'll be a Xiaomi. Mass production begins later this month.

Neither Samsung nor Xiaomi immediately responded to requests for further comment.