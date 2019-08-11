Samsung's Galaxy A50 serves up a Galaxy experience for much less

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • samsung-galaxy-a50-2
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-1-2
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-1
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-9
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-5
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-10
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-11
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-7
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-2
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-4
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-12
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-1
  • samsung-galaxy-a50-3

Galaxy A50 vs. Moto G7

If you're looking for a solid Android phone under $400, two of your best options are the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Motorola Moto G7. The phones are $350 and $300 respectively, but they offer a lot, especially the Galaxy A50.

Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch display, Android 9.0 and an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9610 processor.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 13

Galaxy A50 vs. Moto G7

Though both phones have about the same resolution, the Galaxy A50's screen is brighter and colors are more vibrant than the Moto G7's LCD screen. When viewing the phones at various angles, the color shift is more severe on the Moto G7 too, so the screen appears dimmer at certain angles.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

I also prefer the Galaxy A50's overall design more. The camera bump is less prominent, the tear-drop notch is smaller and less obtrusive.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

Unlike the Moto G7 though, the A50 has no protection against water. While you can't dunk the Moto G7 underwater, it at least has a nano-coating that Moto says makes it water repellent against light splashes and sprinkles.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

A look at the Galaxy A50's side and it's relatively flushed camera bump.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

Both phones also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

For photos, the Galaxy A50 has three rear cameras: a 24-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

While the Moto G7 has a respectable camera on its own, especially at its price, I found that the Galaxy A50 took better photos. In low light, the A50 brightens and punches up colors and it has a wider a greater dynamic range, meaning scenes with different lighting situations are exposed more evenly. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 13

Galaxy A50 vs. Moto G7

Unlike the Moto G7 though, the A50 cannot shoot in 4K video. Instead, it shoots 1080p video, and videos were about on par with the Moto G7's 1080p video too.   

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

On the front is a 25-megapixel camera.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 13

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 consistently edged out the Moto G7 in benchmark tests. The phone's higher-capacity battery also lasted much longer than the Moto G7. During preliminary lab tests for continuous video playback on Airplane mode, the phone lasted an average of over 18 hours. The Moto G7 lasted only 12 hours and 51 minutes.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 13

Galaxy A50 vs. Moto G7

The Moto G7 is still a fantastic phone, and it won our Editors' Choice for its inexpensive price, good camera, and reliable performance. But if you have $50 to spare, the Galaxy A50 is a better buy. Though it doesn't shoot 4K video and I'm not a huge fan of One UI, the A50's superior camera, long-lasting battery life, and faster processor make it the better buy.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 13
Now Reading

Samsung's Galaxy A50 serves up a Galaxy experience for much less

Up Next

Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus dazzle the eyes

Latest Stories

Best live TV streaming services for cord cutters

Best live TV streaming services for cord cutters

by
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus unveiled starting at $949: Everything Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus unveiled starting at $949: Everything Unpacked

by
First look at the Pixel 4: Google confirms the phone, features face unlock too

First look at the Pixel 4: Google confirms the phone, features face unlock too

by
The best home security systems of 2019: DIY, professional monitoring, video doorbells and more

The best home security systems of 2019: DIY, professional monitoring, video doorbells and more

by
Note 10 features we want in the iPhone 11

Note 10 features we want in the iPhone 11

by