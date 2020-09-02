Samsung unveils Galaxy A42 5G phone, Tab A7 and Trio wireless charging station

Samsung

Samsung has announced three more mobile products: the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone, the budget Galaxy Tab A7 and the Trio wireless charger. The company on Wednesday hosted a virtual Life Unstoppable event taking place at the same time as the virtual IFA electronics show in Berlin.

The new 5G phone will be part of and will have a quad camera layout on the rear and a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy A42 5G will launch later this year, with no word yet on pricing. It comes in black.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab A7 will feature a 10.4-inch screen, quad Dolby Atmos speakers and a symmetrical bezel in a metal casing. Samsung is hailing it as an "on-the-go picture and sound entertainment experience," also pointing to its new Samsung Kids app that's full of educational content for children. The tablet comes in gold, silver and gray.

Lastly, the Wireless Charger Trio is a new station you can use to charge multiple devices at once, including , , , and more. You can get the charging station in black or white.

Samsung on Wednesday also showed off the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a smart projector called The Premiere, the Odyssey G55 gaming monitor, the Galaxy Fit2, a new fridge and a washing machine and dryer with "smart learning solutions and auto-linking capabilities."

