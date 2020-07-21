Samsung to unveil visual displays and digital appliances at September event

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung said Tuesday that it'll unveil its latest mobile, visual displays and digital appliances on Sept. 2 The products will include technology for "maximizing in-home entertainment and connected gaming experiences," as well as more smart digital appliances. The 45-minute event, called Life Unstoppable, will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're excited to reinvent the European unveiling experience this year for our new lineup across mobile, visual display and digital appliances," said Benjamin Braun, Samsung Europe vice president, in an emailed statement.

Samsung flagged in June that it would forgo IFA and instead hold its own event in September. The digital event will take place at 9 a.m. BST/10 a.m. CET. It's open to the media, retail and industry, but the company will make the presentation open for all on Samsung.com after the event.

Samsung confirmed Monday that it'll also launch five devices next month at its Unpacked event. The digital event will be Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. It "will be broadcasting live from South Korea," Samsung said.

The tech giant is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, with rumors also pointing to a new smartwatch, earbuds, tablet and 5G Galaxy Z Flip.