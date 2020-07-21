CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Second stimulus check Coronavirus vaccine trials MLB is back Rocket League for free Ghost of Tsushima Comic-Con 2020 iOS 14 hands-on TikTok ban explainer

Samsung to unveil visual displays and digital appliances at September event

Samsung's Life Unstoppable will take place online, and will also showcase more mobile devices.

Listen
- 01:21
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-9692

Samsung will unveil new smart appliances and visual displays at its Life Unstoppable event in September.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung said Tuesday that it'll unveil its latest mobile, visual displays and digital appliances on Sept. 2 The products will include technology for "maximizing in-home entertainment and connected gaming experiences," as well as more smart digital appliances. The 45-minute event, called Life Unstoppable, will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're excited to reinvent the European unveiling experience this year for our new lineup across mobile, visual display and digital appliances," said Benjamin Braun, Samsung Europe vice president, in an emailed statement.

Samsung flagged in June that it would forgo IFA and instead hold its own event in September. The digital event will take place at 9 a.m. BST/10 a.m. CET. It's open to the media, retail and industry, but the company will make the presentation open for all on Samsung.com after the event.

Read more: The best phones of 2020 

Samsung confirmed Monday that it'll also launch five devices next month at its Unpacked event. The digital event will be Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. It "will be broadcasting live from South Korea," Samsung said.

The tech giant is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, with rumors also pointing to a new smartwatch, earbuds, tablet and 5G Galaxy Z Flip.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: 3 months later, I can't stop using...
14:23

From Samsung to Motorola: 5G phones you can get right now

See all photos