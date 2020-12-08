Samsung teasers for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra leak online

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's rumored upcoming Galaxy S21 series continue to leak online, with teasers for the phones appearing Tuesday on Android Police. The Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are expected to launch in January 2021, with the report saying it has the first official renders of the phones.

Those renders show the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in a lavender shade, with a hole-punch camera and small bezel on the front of the device. The rear render shows a purple and bronze appearance with a triple camera array, which is rumored to come with a 12MP lens, 12MP ultrawide and 64MP telephoto camera.

The purported official renders of the S21 Ultra show a curved screen, according to Android Police, as well as a quad camera array including a 10x zoom.

The announcement of the Galaxy S21 series will happen during Samsung Unpacked on Jan. 14, according two the report, followed by availability on Jan. 29.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also reported to have a 5,000-mAh battery and a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. You can check out the renders on Android Police.