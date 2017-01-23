Samsung said to plan April launch for Galaxy S8

Josh Miller/CNET

If you are waiting for Samsung's newest flagship phone, you may have to wait a little longer this time around.

The Galaxy S8, the next-generation follow-up to the Galaxy S7 released last March, will make its debut on April 14 in Korea, according to a report Monday by Forbes.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report comes a day after the company said the S8 would not be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month. MWC, the world's biggest trade show for mobile phones, has been used in the past by Samsung and other phone manufacturers as an opportunity to lift the lid on their most important devices of the year.

The company hopes the new handset provides a boost to its mobile division, which was hurt badly by the Galaxy Note 7. One of Samsung's most high-profile phones, the Note 7, blew up in Samsung's face last fall, suffering multiple recalls and bans by airlines before flickering out with a final "death update" that essentially bricks the remaining units in the wild.

The new handset is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip, the first mobile processor to lean on a 10-nanometer manufacturing technique from Samsung. The result is a processor that can do more in a smaller package, meaning handset makers can fit the Snapdragon 835 in a thinner phone.

