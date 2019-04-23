Samsung reportedly recalls Galaxy Fold review units over problems

Sarah Tew/CNET

Having already delayed the Galaxy Fold's April 26 launch, Samsung is now reportedly retrieving review units after problems arose with foldable phone's screen.

The company is asking reviewers to send the sample phones back, Reuters reported, citing an anonymous source, after some of them highlighted screen issues last Wednesday.

The problems suffered by the $1,980 device included screen breaks, flickering and (in a single reported case) a bulge. CNET's Galaxy Fold review unit remains undamaged.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This reaction suggests that the company has learned from the 2016 Note 7 debacle, where exploding batteries forced the company to discontinue that line.

First published at 3:28 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:47 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.