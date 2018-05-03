Samsung Pro Endurance microSD can take the heat

Samsung

This isn't a card you want for shooting 4K video or even continuous-shooting photography, but Samsung's Pro endurance may be the one you want if you need to record or store data in temperatures up to 85 degrees Celsius (185 F).

They're available now, with prices of $90 for 128GB, $45 for 64GB and $25 for 32GB. There's no word on international availability yet, but here's how those prices convert:

International pricing

128GB 64GB 32GB US $90 $45 $25 UK £65 £35 £20 Australia AU$120 AU$60 AU$35

The Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are built for 1,920x1,080 HD continuous recording from 17,520 to 43,800 hours -- resilience depends on capacity -- in temperatures from -25 to 85 degrees Celsius (-13 to 185 degrees F). Solid state media has upper limits on the number of times you can write to it, so endurance matters.

That level of coldproofing isn't terribly unusual, but that level of heat tolerance is a bit more novel. It tends to be most common in commercial cards, such as SanDisk's line of Industrial XI SD. SanDisk's are faster, too.

Specs

Read/Write Speeds Sequential read speeds up to 100 megabytes per second



Sequential write speeds up to 30 megabytes per second



UHS-I



Waterproof (IEC 60529, IPX7)

Temperature proof from -25 to 85 degrees Celsius (-13 to 185 degrees F)

X-ray proof up to 15,000 gauss (equal to MRI)

Magnetic proof up to 50 Roentgen (equal to airport X-ray machines)

