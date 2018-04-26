followthemoney

What digital money could do for you

Your body, and everything around you, will soon let you pay for stuff

Mobile payments are a mess. Here's why
The long-awaited death of cash may finally be coming

E-commerce and mobile money may in the coming years take a bite out of cash's strength in the payments world. But it won't be easy.
Mobile by Apr 26, 2018

How mobile money could help the world's poor

Digital cash from PayPal, Mastercard and cryptocurrency startups has the potential to break the cycle of poverty.
Mobile by Apr 25, 2018

It's your money. Take charge of it

New to managing money? Apps and tools like Mint, Toshl Finance and YNAB can help you save for what’s important.
Mobile by Apr 24, 2018

What digital money could do for you

Digital cash has the potential to help us save more, manage our money and even break the cycle of poverty for the world's poor. It's not without risks.
Mobile by Apr 23, 2018

Your body, and everything around you, will soon let you pay for stuff

Mobile by Apr 23, 2018
Mobile payments are a mess. Here's why

Years after Apple Pay's debut, we're still fumbling with our wallets at many stores. CNET's Bridget Carey explains the hurdles in getting mobile payments to catch on with retailers and customers.
Tech Industry by Apr 23, 2018

