Samsung has a new Galaxy S20+ 5G and Buds perfect for the #BTSarmy

Samsung

K-Pop fans get ready: Samsung has confirmed it's launching a BTS-themed Galaxy S20+ 5G phone. Samsung and BTS are also collaborating on the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, with the phone and earbuds featuring a purple heart. Both will be available July 9.

The features purple glass and metal, and comes with stickers, photo cards of the band, preinstalled BTS themes and the Weverse fan social community platform.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and charging case will come in purple, featuring the BTS logo, and will also come with photo cards of the band.

If you preorder the phone in Samsung's online store, you'll get a 50% discount on the Buds, plus a limited edition poster of BTS. Preordering both the phone and Buds at the same time will score you two posters. If you preorder the Buds, you'll get a free BTS wireless charger.