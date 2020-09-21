Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan: How to watch the Sept. 23 virtual event

Samsung

Fresh off the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, unveiled in a virtual Unpacked event at the beginning of the month, Samsung announced last week that the phone giant would hold yet another announcement event on Sept. 23, called Samsung Unpacked for Every Fan. This marks the third Unpacked event in two months (Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra last month), and the fourth for 2020, which began with the February announcement of the flagship Galaxy S20 phones (the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra), the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds Plus.

The official invitation for the Unpacked for Every Fan event didn't specify what exactly would be announced, but a teaser trailer released Monday is purportedly filled with "clues" for the viewer to unpack. Samsung accompanied the clip with a promise to "unveil a new Galaxy that's created by the fans, for the fans."

Will it be another foldable phone? More legume-inspired earbuds? An encore appearance by K-pop band BTS? Or the rumored Galaxy S20 FE 5G? If you can't make sense of the teaser trailer above, all will be revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Samsung will host a livestream of the virtual event on its website, beginning at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST).