Samsung Galaxy S20 buyback scheme gets you half your money back

There's no escaping the fact that Samsung's Galaxy S20 phones are pricey, but the South Korean company is letting you use that investment to take the sting off your next upgrade. It launched a buyback scheme that promises to credit 50% of the full retail price to your payment account if you buy directly from Samsung and return your device within two years.

It lists exactly how much you'll get for each S20 series model so you can plan ahead -- an S20 will get $500, the S20 Plus will be worth $600 for the 128GB model or $675 for the 512GB one and the S20 Ultra is worth $700 for 128GB or $800 for 512GB.

You'll have to manually enlist in the program when you purchase and keep the phone in good shape, so you'll definitely want to keep it in a case.

"We will review the condition of your phone -- it must operate normally and have no damage beyond normal wear and tear," the site notes.

If you opt to buy your S20 from another retail or carrier site, it's not eligible for a buyback. It currently only applies to S20 models, but Samsung said "other products may also be added in the future."