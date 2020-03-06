See the Galaxy S20's best tips and tricks

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-9779
  • s20-120hz
  • s20-samsung-daily
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • s20-app-grid
  • samsung-galaxy-s20-9389
  • s20-gesture-navigation
  • s20-finder
  • s20-dark-mode

The new Galaxy S20 phones are packed with cool features

Check out the useful new features and capabilities you may not know about in the new Samsung Galaxy S20 collection of phones.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 10

Bump up the refresh rate

The screen on Galaxy S20 is by default set to 60Hz. But for smoother scrolling and better-looking video, set the refresh rate to 120Hz in settings. Note the higher refresh may take a hit on your battery life.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Cipriani/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 10

Dismiss the Samsung Daily feed

Samsung Daily collections news from various sources into one feed on your screen. If you'd rather use another news feed, you can hide Samsung's Daily news feed by long-pressing on an empty area of your home screen, swiping to the right on the thumbnail of your home screen until you see the Samsung Daily card, then sliding the switch at the top of it to the Off position.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Cipriani/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 10

Be quick taking screenshots

If you press and hold the volume rocker and power button to take screenshots, the phone will display an alert telling you you're being too slow: To pick up the pace, just tap up or down on the volume rocker and press the power button at the same time to capture what's on your screen.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 10

Swap out Bixby for the power button

By default, holding the power button calls up Samsung's Bixby digital assistant. If you'd rather have the button just turn on and off your phone instead of bringing up Bixby, go to Advanced features > Side key, and select Power off menu for the Press and hold option.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 10

Customize the S20 home screen

The Galaxy S20 screens are big, so you can adjust the grid size on your home screen and app drawer to squeeze in more apps or put some space between the icons to make the best use of the real estate.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Cipriani/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 10

Swipe down anywhere to see notifications

The S20 large screen may have one drawback: Viewing your notifications one-handed requires stretching your thumb a good distance to the top of the screen. Thankfully, the S20 has a setting that lets you swipe down anywhere on your home screen to see notifications.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 10

Gesture wildly

Ditch the three-button navigation on your S20 and swipe your way around your phone by using gestures. You can turn on gesture navigation in settings.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Cipriani/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 10

Use Finder to search your phone

At the top of the app drawer is a search bar that lets you use a handy service called Finder to quickly track down apps, documents, messages and other items on your phone.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Cipriani/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 10

Hit the lights

With the Galaxy S20's dark mode setting, you can conserve a bit of battery life and make the phone screen easier on your eyes. And you can have it turn it round the clock or schedule it for certain times of the day.

For more on the Samsung's new Galaxy phones, check out how the new phones measure up, our review of the S20 Ultra and our take on the Galaxy Flip.

$1,400 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Cipriani/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 10
Now Reading

See the Galaxy S20's best tips and tricks

Up Next

The 56 best Android games of 2019

Latest Stories

eBay bans sales of face masks, hand sanitizer amid coronavirus price gouging

eBay bans sales of face masks, hand sanitizer amid coronavirus price gouging

by
Pixar's Onward a touching reflection on alienation in a tech-filled world

Pixar's Onward a touching reflection on alienation in a tech-filled world

by
Sex in space: How movies and TV are picturing your future life on Mars

Sex in space: How movies and TV are picturing your future life on Mars

by
UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero -- start time, how to watch and full fight card

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero -- start time, how to watch and full fight card

by
Alright cord-cutting Yankees fans, looks like it's time to get Hulu

Alright cord-cutting Yankees fans, looks like it's time to get Hulu

by