1:14 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The wait is almost over.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will officially launch on Wednesday, August 23 in New York. Though Samsung has been doing well given its superb Galaxy S8 , all eyes will still be on the company for this particular unveiling, given last year's Galaxy Note 7 battery fire debacle.

You can tune in to watch the coverage from Park Avenue Armory above. The press conference starts at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. in the UK and 2 a.m. AEDT. If you want to tune in earlier, our pre-show starts 30 minutes before (7:30 a.m. PT, 10:30 a.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. UK and 1:30 a.m. AEDT). For additional coverage, follow Jessica Dolcourt and Roger Cheng on Twitter -- they'll be on the ground reporting from the scene.

We'll also be adding links to our stories in real time as they become available.

Current coverage: