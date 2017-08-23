The latest Note 8 is Samsung's biggest phone yet, in more ways than one. Not only does it have a generous 6.3-inch display and is packed with top-tier specs, but it faces major scrutiny given the company's battery fiasco last year with the Note 7.
It's also one of the more expensive phones in Samsung's Galaxy lineup, which includes the company's current flagships, the Galaxy S8 and its larger counterpart, the S8 Plus.
In addition to the bigger size, the Note 8 features a second rear camera and the signature S Pen stylus, which differentiates it from other Galaxy phones. To see how else it stacks up against its Samsung brethren, check out the spec chart below.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 spec comparison
|
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Display size, resolution
|6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|6.2-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|522 ppi
|529 ppi
|570 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.4x2.9x0.34 in
|6.3x2.9x0.32 in
|5.9x2.9x0.31 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|162.5x74.8x8.6 mm
|159.5x73.4x8.1 mm
|148.9x68.1x8 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.9 oz; 195g
|6.1 oz; 173g
|5.5 oz; 155g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Camera
|Dual 12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz)
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|64GB
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|3,500mAh
|3,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|S Pen stylus, water resistant (IP68), wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready
|Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready
|Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930
|AT&T: $850; Verizon: $840; T-Mobile: $850; Sprint: $850; US Cellular: $785
|AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; US Cellular: $675
|Price (GBP)
|£869
|£779
|£689
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|AU$1,349
|AU$1,199
Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.
Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.
Discuss: Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus:...