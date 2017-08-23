CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the difference?

The Note 8 is bigger and better than before. Here's how it stacks up against Samsung's current flagships.

The latest Note 8 is Samsung's biggest phone yet, in more ways than one. Not only does it have a generous 6.3-inch display and is packed with top-tier specs, but it faces major scrutiny given the company's battery fiasco last year with the Note 7.

It's also one of the more expensive phones in Samsung's Galaxy lineup, which includes the company's current flagships, the Galaxy S8 and its larger counterpart, the S8 Plus.

In addition to the bigger size, the Note 8 features a second rear camera and the signature S Pen stylus, which differentiates it from other Galaxy phones. To see how else it stacks up against its Samsung brethren, check out the spec chart below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 spec comparison


 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy S8
Display size, resolution 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.2-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 522 ppi 529 ppi 570 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.4x2.9x0.34 in 6.3x2.9x0.32 in 5.9x2.9x0.31 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 162.5x74.8x8.6 mm 159.5x73.4x8.1 mm 148.9x68.1x8 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.9 oz; 195g 6.1 oz; 173g 5.5 oz; 155g
Mobile software Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Camera Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz)
Storage 64GB 64GB 64GB
RAM 6GB 4GB 4GB
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB
Battery 3,300mAh 3,500mAh 3,000mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Back cover
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features S Pen stylus, water resistant (IP68), wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready
Price off-contract (USD) AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930   AT&T: $850; Verizon: $840; T-Mobile: $850; Sprint: $850; US Cellular: $785 AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; US Cellular: $675
Price (GBP) £869   £779 £689
Price (AUD) TBA AU$1,349 AU$1,199
