It might be time to circle late August on your calendar. Samsung might launch its Galaxy Note 8 in late August, according to The Korea Herald.

Samsung has often timed its Note release to the late-August IFA show that takes place each year in Berlin. But last year, the Note 7 arrived in early August, which wouldn't have been a big deal if the Galaxy Note 7 hadn't burst into flames and prompted two separate recalls. Speculation was that Samsung rushed to get the Note 7 out far ahead of Apple's iPhone reveal in early September.

The Note 8 is Samsung's first real chance to rehabilitate the line. While the Galaxy S8 was the first phone to use Samsung's eight-point battery check for phone safety, it's the Galaxy Note line that needs to come out the other side flame-free.

With so much riding on the Galaxy Note 8, it's crucial that Samsung sticks the landing, especially if it wants to start selling phones before the 10th anniversary iPhone, which Apple is expected to announce in early September.

Rumors vary, but some Note 8 rumors include:

6.3-inch "bezel-less" display

18.5 to 9 or larger length-to-width screen ratio

Dual rear cameras, with 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel lenses

In addition to the iPhone 8 (or whatever Apple calls the next major iPhone), LG is expected to arrive with the LG V30, the next generation in its line for power users.

We may see all three flagship phones boasting similar premium features, and timing could factor into their success. So let the race begin.

Samsung declined to comment on this story.