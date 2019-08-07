Esto también se puede leer en español.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 amps up your photo powers with new stylus controls

Samsung takes the Galaxy Note's signature feature and gives it new ways to take unique photos.

There's a lot you can do with your photos with the stylus. 

At Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event, as part of the new Galaxy Note 10 and Tab S6, the company revealed new features for its S Pen -- the Note's signature feature. Along with gesture controls, the embedded stylus can trigger your phone's camera with the press of a button. There's also an augmented reality feature that lets you use the pen to draw on top of photos and videos with three-dimensional AR doodles -- to amp up your social media posts on Snapchat and Instagram Stories. 

Samsung demonstrated the fun you can have with AR Doodle. 

To work with the S Pen camera feature, you set up the Note 10 on a tripod then hold down the S Pen's button to open your phone's camera. You can use the S Pen's new gesture function to scroll through modes, zoom in and out and then snap a photo by pushing the button on the stylus. All this is done without touching your phone. 

The new S Pen features make taking a selfie way easier. 

The new Note 10 LTE is $949 and the 5G is $1,049 in the US. The Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099 and the 5G model starts at $1,299. Both the Note 10, 10 Plus and the Tab S6 go on sale Aug. 23. (See how to preorder a Note 10 here.) The new Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available Sept. 13, and Samsung's newest laptop, the Galaxy Book starts at $999. 

You can catch all of the announcements from the Note 10 event here.

