At Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event, as part of the new Galaxy Note 10 and Tab S6, the company revealed new features for its S Pen -- the Note's signature feature. Along with gesture controls, the embedded stylus can trigger your phone's camera with the press of a button. There's also an augmented reality feature that lets you use the pen to draw on top of photos and videos with three-dimensional AR doodles -- to amp up your social media posts on Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

To work with the S Pen camera feature, you set up the Note 10 on a tripod then hold down the S Pen's button to open your phone's camera. You can use the S Pen's new gesture function to scroll through modes, zoom in and out and then snap a photo by pushing the button on the stylus. All this is done without touching your phone.

The new Note 10 LTE is $949 and the 5G is $1,049 in the US. The Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099 and the 5G model starts at $1,299. Both the Note 10, 10 Plus and the Tab S6 go on sale Aug. 23. (See how to preorder a Note 10 here.) The new Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available Sept. 13, and Samsung's newest laptop, the Galaxy Book starts at $999.

You can catch all of the announcements from the Note 10 event here.