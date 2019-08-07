At Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event, as part of the new Galaxy Note 10 and Tab S6, the company revealed new features for its S Pen -- the Note's signature feature. Along with gesture controls, the embedded stylus can trigger your phone's camera with the press of a button. There's also an augmented reality feature that lets you use the pen to draw on top of photos and videos with three-dimensional AR doodles -- to amp up your social media posts on Snapchat and Instagram Stories.
To work with the S Pen camera feature, you set up the Note 10 on a tripod then hold down the S Pen's button to open your phone's camera. You can use the S Pen's new gesture function to scroll through modes, zoom in and out and then snap a photo by pushing the button on the stylus. All this is done without touching your phone.
The new Note 10 LTE is $949 and the 5G is $1,049 in the US. The Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099 and the 5G model starts at $1,299. Both the Note 10, 10 Plus and the Tab S6 go on sale Aug. 23. (See how to preorder a Note 10 here.) The new Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available Sept. 13, and Samsung's newest laptop, the Galaxy Book starts at $999.
You can catch all of the announcements from the Note 10 event here.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
Big four US carriers face off over 5G: We compare their peak speeds: We tested Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile's early 5G network speeds two ways.
Discuss: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 amps up your photo powers with new stylus controls
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.