Samsung Galaxy Buds deal: $97.49 shipped

Samsung's just-announced answer to Apple's insanely popular AirPods: The Samsung Galaxy Buds, wire-free earphones that can charge wirelessly. Better still, they can charge wirelessly via one of Samsung's new Galaxy S10 phones, which is pretty freakin' cool.
At $130, the Galaxy Buds are also cheaper than AirPods -- and today they're even cheaper than that. For a limited time, and while supplies last, AT&T has the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $97.49 shipped (plus tax). That's 25 percent off and definitely the best Buds deal yet.See it at AT&T
But, wait, it gets even more interesting: Add three of them to your cart for a grand total of $233.97, which works out to $77.99 per pair. Right now on eBay, they're still mostly selling for list price. Assuming you could sell the extra two pair for $100 each (hardly a stretch), your net cost would be around $34.
You can also look for any cheap accessories to add to your cart, because you just have to get three items in there to score an extra 20-percent savings.
As of now both the black and white versions are in stock, but I suspect these will sell out quickly. Hope you're able to grab one (or three, if you're really playing the Game of 'Phones).
