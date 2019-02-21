Galaxy Buds are Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • samsung-galaxy-buds-7
  • samsung-galaxy-buds-3
  • 09-s10-white-buds-white-combo
  • samsung-galaxy-buds-11
  • samsung-galaxy-buds-10
  • samsung-galaxy-s10-hiner-12
  • samsung-galaxy-s10-hiner-14
  • samsung-galaxy-s10-hiner-20
  • samsung-galaxy-buds-12
  • samsung-galaxy-buds-4
  • samsung-galaxy-buds-5
  • samsung-galaxy-buds-8
  • samsung-galaxy-buds-9

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung's Galaxy Buds have arrived. The completely wireless earbuds have a 6-hour battery life, seamless pairing, Bixby built in, and can be wirelessly charged  -- even by setting them on the back of the Galaxy S10.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
1
of 13

Get them with the S10, or on their own

If you already have a phone you're sticking with, but need to have the Galaxy Buds, you can order them at Samsung.com.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
2
of 13

Wireless charging with the Galaxy S10

These earbuds' coolest trick is that their contactless charge-enabled case works with Samsung's new Wireless PowerShare charging on the back of Galaxy S10 phones. Drop them on your phone and they'll charge up at the equivalent of 5W. Samsung says it'll take roughly an hour for a charge to go from zero to 100 percent. The case can also charge via USB-C.  

Published:Caption:Photo:SamsungRead the article
3
of 13

Starting price: $129

The Galaxy Buds will cost $129, but if you preorder a Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus, you can get a pair for free. Those of us who don't preorder will have to wait for retail availability on March 8.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
4
of 13

Smaller than previous Samsung earbud cases

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds are 30 percent smaller than the Gear Icon X earbuds. According to Samsung, dropping onboard music playback from the Gear Icon X helped shrink these new Buds, though the Buds in their case still end up being a bigger package overall than Apple's AirPods.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
5
of 13

Three color options

Samsung has three colors for the Galaxy Buds. White, black and an unapologetically bright yellow.  

Published:Caption:Photo:CNETRead the article
6
of 13

Charging via the Galaxy S10

A closer look at the Galaxy Buds charging via a Galaxy S10.

Published:Caption:Photo:CNETRead the article
7
of 13

Five to six hours of battery life

Samsung estimates the Galaxy Buds will last for five hours when being used for phone calls, or six hours when playing music. That beats AirPods, which get about two hours of talk time and five hours of music. The case retains an additional full charge, plus an hour or so.  

Published:Caption:Photo:CNETRead the article
8
of 13

Samsung Galaxy Buds

More shots of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
9
of 13

Samsung Galaxy Buds

More shots of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
10
of 13

Samsung Galaxy Buds

More shots of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
11
of 13

Samsung Galaxy Buds

More shots of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
12
of 13

Samsung Galaxy Buds

More shots of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
13
of 13
Now Reading

Galaxy Buds are Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods

Up Next

Samsung Galaxy Fold: The first pictures of Samsung's amazing foldable phone

Latest Stories

Twitter grieves as Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aimé retires

Twitter grieves as Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aimé retires

by
This 65-inch 4K TV can be yours

This 65-inch 4K TV can be yours

by
How to make phone calls with Google Home

How to make phone calls with Google Home

by
Here's what photos from the Galaxy S10 camera look like

Here's what photos from the Galaxy S10 camera look like

by
Dang, the rules for naming Jupiter's new moons are super strict

Dang, the rules for naming Jupiter's new moons are super strict

by