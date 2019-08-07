Samsung reveals Exynos 9825 processor ahead of today's Galaxy Note 10 launch

Samsung

Samsung shone the spotlight on its Exynos 9825 processor on Wednesday, hours before the Galaxy Note 10 launch at its Unpacked event. Given the timing, it's likely this chip will power the premium big-screen phone.

It's also the company's first 7-nanometer processor built using a process it unveiled last October -- a refresh of the 8-nm Exynos 9820 that powered the international versions of the Galaxy S10, Anandtech noted. This chip is designed to maximize graphical performance and fast loading times in games, and maximum efficiency for general use so your battery doesn't run out too quickly, according to Samsung.

The 9825 doesn't offer 5G support as standard, but will hit reach next generation wireless speeds when paired with the Exynos Modem 5100, the company noted.

Samsung typically uses Snapdragon processors its flagship phones in the US and some other markets, but Exynos processors are found in its global variants, according to Anandtech.

The Note 10 event takes place in New York on Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.