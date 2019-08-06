How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked live stream event

Samsung

Tomorrow Samsung will host its Unpacked event in New York where the Galaxy Note 10 will be announced. The event will be just a couple weeks after the company announced that the Galaxy Fold would go on sale sometime in September after the phone had been strengthened. Samsung's Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 10 takes place tomorrow starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It's the same place the Galaxy Note 9 was launched last year. Samsung will host a livestream of the event on its website.

Join CNET before, during and after the event with a livestream hosted by Senior Editors Vanessa Hand-Orellana and Lexy Savvides along with Senior Associate Editor Patrick Holland.

Watch CNET's live coverage of the Samsung Unpacked event. We'll get started at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT -- half an hour before the actual keynote

Recent rumors about Galaxy Note 10 point to the S Pen having its own camera and that the phone could have four rear cameras. Other rumors suggest the Note 10 will have physical buttons for power and volume, a 4,300-mAh battery, a bigger aspect ratio and a 6.66-inch display -- compared with the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen.

In the build up to the Unpacked event, Samsung posted a teaser video showing various shots of two devices, a tablet and a watch. The teaser ends with the two dates of July 31 for the tablet and then Aug. 5 for the Galaxy Watch. Samsung says the unveiling will happen on its Galaxy website.

This is how the original Galaxy Note changed phones for good.