When you plug your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus into the Samsung Dex Pad dock, you're able to use and see all the apps and photos from your phone on a much larger monitor. In essence, your phone becomes a mini computer for hooking into a larger screen.
Samsung announced that starting Monday, for a limited time, when you preorder a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus on Samsung.com, it will throw in the $99 Dex Pad for free. The promotion runs from 11:00 a.m. EDT on April 9, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 30.
If you already have a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus, or plan to buy through a different retailer, the Dex Pad will go on sale May 13 for $99.99.
In addition to the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, the Dex Pad will also work with:
- Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus
- Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy S8 Active
- So long as the phone has updated to Android 8.0 Oreo
