iPhone X owners have taken to Twitter, Reddit and forums to report a mysterious green line running down one side of their phones, according to MacRumors.

@AppleSupport my iPhone X already has an issue.There is a green bar along the right hand side of the phone.Restart doesn’t fix. Known issue? pic.twitter.com/Hp3HKhVMfs — mix0mat0sis (@mix0mat0sis) November 7, 2017

Speculated by TechCrunch to be an electrical issue that's lighting up just the green pixels in a vertical stripe, affected iPhone X owners say that rebooting the phone won't fix the issue. None of CNET's six iPhone Xs exhibit the green line.

Although Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment, phone owners have reported that Apple is exchanging iPhone Xes that display the green line with fresh handsets.

If your iPhone X goes green, contact Apple Support -- through @Apple Support on Twitter, online chat, your local Apple Store or your country-specific Apple customer service number -- to report the problem and ask for a replacement. Be prepared to have your order information on hand.

The iPhone X, Apple's most expensive phone by far, is already facing scrutiny for its build quality. Electronics warranty company SquareTrade demonstrated the iPhone X's fragility by scuffing and breaking its screen, and CNET's own test unit cracked on the first drop. In response to Google's Pixel 2 XL, experiencing its own heap of problems, including screen burn-in on its OLED display, Apple warned iPhone owners that their handsets could also be susceptible.