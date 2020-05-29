Refurbished iPhone XRs are available from Apple

Angela Lang/CNET

If you've been tempted to pick up iPhone XR, you can now buy directly from Apple. Taking this approach will shave $100-$120 off the price of the 2018 phone, compared to buying a brand one.

The 64GB and 128GB XRs are available in a variety of colors, and the 256GB one is available in black. The refurbished ones cost $499, $539 and $629 respectively, compared to the regular $599, $649 and $749 prices.

Refurbished iPhones have fresh batteries, new outer shells and a one-year warranty, Apple notes.