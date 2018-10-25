The iPhone XR is shipping on Oct. 26 and we've got plenty of cases in-house already and more on the way. So get started on picking the perfect case that will protect your investment -- and be compatible with wireless charging. Yes, all the cases in the roundup let you charge your iPhone XR wirelessly.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.
Editors' note: This gallery will be regularly updated with new cases. We've included UK and Australian pricing where available.
The claim to fame of Speck's Stay Clear Presidio case ($40, £20) is that it stays clear and doesn't turn yellow over time, like many cheaper clear cases do. Why? It's infused with a special coating to keep the oil from your skin from penetrating it. And it's tough, drop-tested to 8 feet.
The OtterBox Symmetry Series is the company's most stylish case and is both fairly slim and protective. It's similar to Speck's cases, which certainly influenced OtterBox's design. The Symmetry Series comes in a variety of color options and starts at $50 (£30, AU$75).
I'm a fan of Speck's Presidio Sport case, which is basically a tougher version of Apple's Silicone case and has a similar soft-touch finish that's nice and grippy. Speck calls it a "no-slip grip."
For some folks, the Sport was a little bulky, so Speck decided to make the Presidio Pro, which is essentially a standard Presidio case with its no-slip grip. Like the Sport it has Microban antimicrobial technology, which is supposed to "inhibit the growth bacteria that causes stains and odors."
It's a little expensive at $40 (£20), but it is one of the best iPhone XR cases out there.
One of my favorite folio cases -- the OtterBox Strada -- is available for the XR. It's highly protective and has a card slot on the inside of the cover that allows you to store a single credit card and perhaps a driver's license or some money. Handy, since Apple Pay still isn't universally accepted yet. It costs $50 (£43 or AU$75).
Available in a few different color options, the Presidio Sport was ostensibly designed for gym rats or people who run with their iPhones. It holds up well over time. It also feels good in your hand and isn't too bulky for a tough case. Some people don't like the little button that covers the mute switch -- it does stick out a little -- but that's the only design gripe.
At $45 or £25, it is a little expensive. However, Apple's Silicone case is $39, so maybe it's not such a bad deal when you consider that it's more protective and has that extra layer of Microban.
This Gear4 Victoria Case is a protective translucent case that comes in several variations with different design. Its other clear cases, including the Piccadilly and Crystal Palace, are also very good. (Yes, this is a UK company.)
They all feature a lining of the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material. The case is $40 or £30.
Thanks to decent designs and affordable prices, Korean company Spigen has sold thousands (probably millions) of phone cases on Amazon. Its Ultra Hybrid is its simple clear case, selling for around $12 (£10 or AU$20).
Another popular slim case from Spigen, the Liquid Crystal is an inexpensive clear case that costs $13 (£10 or AU$18). It's not all that protective but it will appeal to folks who want a "barely there" slim case.
We're longtime fans of cases from Tech21. The company has an assortment of new cases for the iPhone XR, including (from left to right) the Evo Luxe Faux Leather, Evo Luxe Active Edition, Evo Luxe Woven Fabric and Pure Soda. Prices range from $40-$55 (£30-£40, AU$50-AU$60).
Old stalwarts such as the Evo Check are also available for the iPhone XR.
When phones started becoming waterproof, LifeProof lost a little bit of its raison d'etre. After all, one of the main selling points of its cases was that they allowed your phone to take a dip.
Now the company has shifted gears and is focusing instead on making slimmer, more attractive cases that offer good drop protection. Case in point: its Slam case that retails for $50 (£43, AU$55) and comes in four different color options, all of which feature a translucent back to show off your iPhone's rear.
I'm not sure it's all that different from competing cases out there, including ones from LifeProof's parent company OtterBox. But I like it -- it's well-designed -- and at least it costs less than LifeProof's other cases like the Next, which goes for $80 (see next slide).
Available in a few different trim colors, the LifeProof Next Case is a bit more protective and has a gasket that seals off the Lightning port. The case is "drop-proof, dirt-proof and snow-proof." It goes for $80 (£50).
LifeProof's totally waterproof Fre ($90, £70) remains the most protective in the line. They're good cases, but they should cost less.
Urban Armor Gear is bringing its full line of cases to the iPhone XR, which start at $35 (£25). I personally like the Plasma (shown here in "ice"), which features a translucent design in a few color options, and Pathfinder.
The Plyo is a slimmer case that lists for $40.
The Metropolis is a folio case with a slot for storing credit cards and cash (the Trooper also has a card holder). The extra-tough Monarch Series costs $60.
Rokform makes cases with an integrated dual mounting system, with both the RokSafe magnet and RokLock that's compatible with Rokform's line of mount accessories for bikes, motorcycles, cars and more. Its Crystal Case has a slimmer design than its Rugged Case and starts at $40. Available in multiple color options, it includes a magnetic car-mount and magnetic lanyard accessories.
Casetify's line of iPhone XR cases start around $35 and go up to around $50. They're relatively slim, sleek-looking cases that offer a decent protection and come in a variety of design patterns. They're worth checking out but they should probably cost a little less.
Moshi has always made nice iPhone cases, and it has some new designs for the 2018 iPhones, including the Altra (shown here), which features a detachable wrist strap. Its new folio cases -- the Overture, StealthCover and SenseCover -- are also worth checking out, and I like the new Vesta. (We're still waiting on samples for some of these models as some of Moshi's new cases aren't available quite yet.)
OtterBox's signature Defender Series tough cases return for the iPhone XR in multiple color options for $60 (£43, AU$85). But if you want even more serious protection, there's the Defender Series Pro edition for $70. A holster is included.
The Echo is Skech's tough, transparent case that's designed to withstand falls up to 15 feet (4.6 meters). It comes in clear and black for $40. The Matrix, which is a little slimmer, is also a good clear case.
Argentina-based Vaja makes some sweet handmade leather and vegan leather cases, although they're pretty pricey.
The case on the right is the Wallet Agenda, one of the company's most popular models. The leather is super soft and the case stores four credit cards, plus it has a slot for folded bills. It costs $139 and comes in multiple color options (some colors are temporarily out of stock).
Incipio makes a bunch of iPhone X cases. I like the Reprieve Sport ($40), a translucent case with a colored bumper and reinforced corners -- it claims to be be drop-tested to 12 feet. It comes in three color options.
Nodus is making some luxurious leather cases for the iPhone XR in both folio and nonfolio options. This is the Shell Case II, which comes in more standard colors like black and brown, but pictured here in teal. It's $60 or £40. It includes the magnetic Micro Dock II that allows you to mount your phone anywhere. The Shell Case II will be available for the iPhone XR in November.
Swedish startup 15:21 makes natural cork cases and wallets that give your phone a unique look and feel. These are slim cases that aren't incredibly protective. (You can read the story behind the company name here.)
I've tried the iPhone X version of the case and like it. 15:21 cases for the iPhone XR are coming soon -- it's currently listed as sold out on the site.
The price should be around 39 euros, with free shipping around the world. That converts to about $46, £35 or $AU54.
Portland-based Grovemade produces some beautifully crafted wooden cases. Its $59 wood bumper cases are the most affordable, but naturally I'm a fan of its Walnut and Leather Wallet case, which retails for a mere $129 (as a new customer you do get 10 percent off). It's one of the lighter, more refined looking wallet cases you'll find, and also comes in a lighter maple color.
Incipio has a set of Under Armour-branded cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max, including new version of its Protect Stash case that has a hidden compartment to store credit cards or money. It costs $45 and comes in multiple color options.