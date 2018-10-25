CNET también está disponible en español.

The iPhone XR is shipping on Oct. 26 and we've got plenty of cases in-house already and more on the way. So get started on picking the perfect case that will protect your investment -- and be compatible with wireless charging. Yes, all the cases in the roundup let you charge your iPhone XR wirelessly.

Editors' note: This gallery will be regularly updated with new cases. We've included UK and Australian pricing where available.

Published:
1
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Speck Stay Clear Presidio

The claim to fame of Speck's Stay Clear Presidio case ($40, £20) is that it stays clear and doesn't turn yellow over time, like many cheaper clear cases do. Why? It's infused with a special coating to keep the oil from your skin from penetrating it. And it's tough, drop-tested to 8 feet.

See more pricing and info for Speck Stay Clear case for iPhone XR.

Published:
2
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

OtterBox Symmetry Series

The OtterBox Symmetry Series is the company's most stylish case and is both fairly slim and protective. It's similar to Speck's cases, which certainly influenced OtterBox's design. The Symmetry Series comes in a variety of color options and starts at $50 (£30, AU$75).

See more pricing for Otterbox Symmetry Series for iPhone XR.

Published:
3
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Speck Presidio Pro

I'm a fan of Speck's Presidio Sport case, which is basically a tougher version of Apple's Silicone case and has a similar soft-touch finish that's nice and grippy. Speck calls it a "no-slip grip."

For some folks, the Sport was a little bulky, so Speck decided to make the Presidio Pro, which is essentially a standard Presidio case with its no-slip grip. Like the Sport it has Microban antimicrobial technology, which is supposed to "inhibit the growth bacteria that causes stains and odors."

It's a little expensive at $40 (£20), but it is one of the best iPhone XR cases out there.

See more info and pricing for Speck Presidio Pro for iPhone XR.

Published:
4
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Speck Candyshell Fit Textured

The Candyshell Fit Textured is a new case for Speck and one my favorites from the company. It comes in several color options for $30.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone XR cases.

Published:
5
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

OtterBox Strada

One of my favorite folio cases -- the OtterBox Strada -- is available for the XR. It's highly protective and has a card slot on the inside of the cover that allows you to store a single credit card and perhaps a driver's license or some money. Handy, since Apple Pay still isn't universally accepted yet. It costs $50 (£43 or AU$75).

See more pricing and info for OtterBox Strada Series for iPhone XR.

Published:
6
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Speck Presidio Sport

Available in a few different color options, the Presidio Sport was ostensibly designed for gym rats or people who run with their iPhones. It holds up well over time. It also feels good in your hand and isn't too bulky for a tough case. Some people don't like the little button that covers the mute switch -- it does stick out a little -- but that's the only design gripe.

At $45 or £25, it is a little expensive. However, Apple's Silicone case is $39, so maybe it's not such a bad deal when you consider that it's more protective and has that extra layer of Microban.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone XR cases.

Published:
7
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Speck Presidio Grip

Speck's popular Grip series cases ($40, £20) come to the iPhone XR in a variety of colors. I'm partial to the dark blue.

See more pricing and info for Speck Presidio Grip for iPhone XR.

Published:
8
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Speck Presidio Show

Speck's Presidio range comes in a multitude of flavors, including the aforementioned Grip and Clear, as well as the new V-Grip (shown here -- $40), which comes in a few different trim color options.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone XR cases.

Published:
9
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Gear4 Victoria

This Gear4 Victoria Case is a protective translucent case that comes in several variations with different design. Its other clear cases, including the Piccadilly and Crystal Palace, are also very good. (Yes, this is a UK company.)

They all feature a lining of the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material. The case is $40 or £30.

See more info and pricing for Gear4 XR cases.

Published:
10
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Gear4 Battersea

We like a lot of Gear4's cases and who wouldn't like a case called the Battersea?

It's lined with the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material. The case is $45 or £35.

See more info and pricing for Gear4 XR cases.

Published:
11
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Thanks to decent designs and affordable prices, Korean company Spigen has sold thousands (probably millions) of phone cases on Amazon. Its Ultra Hybrid is its simple clear case, selling for around $12 (£10 or AU$20).

See more pricing and info on Amazon.

Published:
12
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Another popular slim case from Spigen, the Liquid Crystal is an inexpensive clear case that costs $13 (£10 or AU$18). It's not all that protective but it will appeal to folks who want a "barely there" slim case.

See more pricing and info for Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone XR.

Published:
13
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Tech21 cases

We're longtime fans of cases from Tech21. The company has an assortment of new cases for the iPhone XR, including (from left to right) the Evo Luxe Faux Leather, Evo Luxe Active Edition, Evo Luxe Woven Fabric and Pure Soda. Prices range from $40-$55 (£30-£40, AU$50-AU$60).

Old stalwarts such as the Evo Check are also available for the iPhone XR.

See more info and pricing for Tech21 cases for iPhone XR.

Published:
14
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

LifeProof Slam

When phones started becoming waterproof, LifeProof lost a little bit of its raison d'etre. After all, one of the main selling points of its cases was that they allowed your phone to take a dip. 

Now the company has shifted gears and is focusing instead on making slimmer, more attractive cases that offer good drop protection. Case in point: its Slam case that retails for $50 (£43, AU$55) and comes in four different color options, all of which feature a translucent back to show off your iPhone's rear.

I'm not sure it's all that different from competing cases out there, including ones from LifeProof's parent company OtterBox. But I like it -- it's well-designed -- and at least it costs less than LifeProof's other cases like the Next, which goes for $80 (see next slide).

See more info and pricing for LifeProof Slam Case for iPhone XR

Published:
15
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

LifeProof Next Case

Available in a few different trim colors, the LifeProof Next Case is a bit more protective and has a gasket that seals off the Lightning port. The case is "drop-proof, dirt-proof and snow-proof." It goes for $80 (£50).

LifeProof's totally waterproof Fre ($90, £70) remains the most protective in the line. They're good cases, but they should cost less.

See more info and pricing for LifeProof Next Case for iPhone XR

Published:
16
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Urban Armor Gear cases

Urban Armor Gear is bringing its full line of cases to the iPhone XR, which start at $35 (£25). I personally like the Plasma (shown here in "ice"), which features a translucent design in a few color options, and Pathfinder.

The Plyo is a slimmer case that lists for $40.

The Metropolis is a folio case with a slot for storing credit cards and cash (the Trooper also has a card holder). The extra-tough Monarch Series costs $60.

See more info and pricing for Urban Armor Gear iPhone XR cases.

Published:
17
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

PureGear Slim Shell

We've always liked PureGear's DualTek cases and their added corner protection, but the company also makes a $30 Slim Shell case for those who want a truly transparent case for their iPhone XR.

See more info and pricing for PureGear iPhone XR cases.

Published:
18
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Incipio DualPro iPhone X

The Incipio DualPro is a dual-layer case with a soft-touch finish that comes in multiple color options for around $30.

See more pricing and info for Incipio iPhone XR cases.

Published:
19
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Rokform Crystal

Rokform makes cases with an integrated dual mounting system, with both the RokSafe magnet and RokLock that's compatible with Rokform's line of mount accessories for bikes, motorcycles, cars and more. Its Crystal Case has a slimmer design than its Rugged Case and starts at $40. Available in multiple color options, it includes a magnetic car-mount and magnetic lanyard accessories.

See Rokform cases for iPhone XR.

Published:
20
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Rokform Rugged Case

This is Rokform's Rugged Case, which also starts at $50 and is available in multiple color options. Like the Crystal, it includes a magnetic car mount and magnetic lanyard accessories.

See pricing and more info for Rokform Rugged case for iPhone XR.

Published:
21
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Nomad Rugged Case

This is Nomad's new Horween leather Rugged Case that costs $45 (£34 or AU$70 from Amazon). It's available in rustic brown or black, and ages well over time, darkening up a bit with a nice patina.

See more info and pricing for Nomad iPhone XR cases.

Published:
22
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Nomad Rugged Folio

It also comes in a Rugged Folio version for $60 (AU$90), which features three slots inside the cover to store a couple of credit cards and some money. Also available in rustic brown or black.

If you want room for even more credit cards and cash, you could opt for the $80 Nomad Tri-Folio.

See more info and pricing for Nomad iPhone XR cases.

Published:
23
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Casetify XR cases

Casetify's line of iPhone XR cases start around $35 and go up to around $50. They're relatively slim, sleek-looking cases that offer a decent protection and come in a variety of design patterns. They're worth checking out but they should probably cost a little less.

See more info and pricing for Casetify's XR cases.

Published:
24
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Catalyst Impact Protection case

Catalyst was once known for its waterproof cases (it still has them). However, it's shifted to making slim "shockproof cases" with a clear back.

I liked this one -- and it comes with a removable lanyard. I just wish the lanyard could be tightened on your wrist. It's a available in a few color options for $40 (£40).

See more info and pricing for Catalyst Impact Protection case for iPhone XR.

Published:
25
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Moshi Altra

Moshi has always made nice iPhone cases, and it has some new designs for the 2018 iPhones, including the Altra (shown here), which features a detachable wrist strap. Its new folio cases -- the Overture, StealthCover and SenseCover  -- are also worth checking out, and I like the new Vesta. (We're still waiting on samples for some of these models as some of Moshi's new cases aren't available quite yet.)

Prices range from $45 to $55.

See more info and pricing for Moshi's new iPhone 2018 cases.

Published:
26
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Moshi Stealth Cover

This is Moshi's Stealth Cover Case ($40), which provides added screen protection.

See more info and pricing for Moshi's new iPhone 2018 cases.

Published:
27
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Moshi Vesta

The Moshi Vesta has a fabric backside and a distinct look. it comes in three different color options. This is gray. (A green version is available in the UK for £36.)

See more info and pricing for Moshi's new iPhone 2018 cases.

Published:
28
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Moshi Overture

The Moshi Overture is a vegan leather wallet folio case that converts into a kickstand to prop up your phone for video watching. It's available in three colors for $45.

See more info and pricing for Moshi's new iPhone 2018 cases.

Published:
29
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Case-Mate Waterfall

For those in search of a case with a tad more bling, Case-Mate's Waterfall case is a moveable eye-feast of glitter and tiny beads.

Price: $40 (£25 or AU$60).

See more info and pricing for Case-Mate's iPhone XR cases.

Published:
30
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

OtterBox Defender Series Pro

OtterBox's signature Defender Series tough cases return for the iPhone XR in multiple color options for $60 (£43, AU$85). But if you want even more serious protection, there's the Defender Series Pro edition for $70. A holster is included.

See more info and pricing for OtterBox Defender Series Pro.

Published:
31
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

X-Doria Defense Ultra

X-Doria's Defense Ultra is a fairly sleek-looking tough case that offers strong protection and comes in a different color options for $40.

See more pricing and info for X-Doria Defense Ultra for iPhone XR.

Published:
32
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

X-Doria Defense Shield

The X-Doria Defense Shield ($30) is a relatively tough case that has a transparent back and colorful machine metal frame.

See more pricing and info for X-Doria Defense Shield for iPhone XR.

Published:
33
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Skech Echo

The Echo is Skech's tough, transparent case that's designed to withstand falls up to 15 feet (4.6 meters). It comes in clear and black for $40. The Matrix, which is a little slimmer, is also a good clear case.

See more pricing and info for Skech Echo for iPhone XR.

Published:
34
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Vaja cases

Argentina-based Vaja makes some sweet handmade leather and vegan leather cases, although they're pretty pricey.

The case on the right is the Wallet Agenda, one of the company's most popular models. The leather is super soft and the case stores four credit cards, plus it has a slot for folded bills. It costs $139 and comes in multiple color options (some colors are temporarily out of stock).

See more info on Vaja cases for iPhone XR.

Published:
35
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Incipio Reprieve Sport

Incipio makes a bunch of iPhone X cases. I like the Reprieve Sport ($40), a translucent case with a colored bumper and reinforced corners -- it claims to be be drop-tested to 12 feet. It comes in three color options.

See more pricing and info for Incipio Reprieve Sport.

See more pricing and info for all Incipio iPhone XR cases.

Published:
36
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Nodus Shell Case II

Nodus is making some luxurious leather cases for the iPhone XR in both folio and nonfolio options. This is the Shell Case II, which comes in more standard colors like black and brown, but pictured here in teal. It's $60 or £40. It includes the magnetic Micro Dock II that allows you to mount your phone anywhere. The Shell Case II will be available for the iPhone XR in November.

See more pricing and info for Nodus iPhone XR cases.

Published:
37
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

15:21 Cork

Swedish startup 15:21 makes natural cork cases and wallets that give your phone a unique look and feel. These are slim cases that aren't incredibly protective. (You can read the story behind the company name here.)

I've tried the iPhone X version of the case and like it. 15:21 cases for the iPhone XR are coming soon -- it's currently listed as sold out on the site.

The price should be around 39 euros, with free shipping around the world. That converts to about $46, £35 or $AU54.

See more info and pricing for 15:21 Cork case for iPhone XR.

Published:
38
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Grovemade

Portland-based Grovemade produces some beautifully crafted wooden cases. Its $59 wood bumper cases are the most affordable, but naturally I'm a fan of its Walnut and Leather Wallet case, which retails for a mere $129 (as a new customer you do get 10 percent off). It's one of the lighter, more refined looking wallet cases you'll find, and also comes in a lighter maple color. 

See more pricing and info for Grovemade iPhone XR cases.

Published:
39
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple

Under Armour Protect Stash

Incipio has a set of Under Armour-branded cases for the iPhone XS and XS Max, including new version of its Protect Stash case that has a hidden compartment to store credit cards or money. It costs $45 and comes in multiple color options.

See more info and pricing for Under Armour iPhone XR

Published:
40
of 40
$749.00 at Apple
$749.00 at Apple
