Qualcomm's next chip for high-end smartphones is called Snapdragon 855

Shara Tibken/CNET

Qualcomm's next processor that will power most Android smartphones is called the Snapdragon 855.

"That's the mobile processor that will be in the 5G smartphone as we launch 5G," Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon said Tuesday at the Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui, Hawaii.

The company this week is hosting its annual tech conference in Maui, Hawaii. Qualcomm has brought partners like Verizon and AT&T to talk up their plans for 5G devices in 2019. It didn't detail its newest chip but gave some information about it during its conference.

5G, the next generation of cellular technology, is expected to significantly boost the speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks. It can go 10 to 100 times faster than your typical cellular connection today, and even quicker than anything you can get with a physical fiber-optic cable going into your house. It'll take seconds to download a full TV season, and doctors will be able to perform remote surgeries in real time.

