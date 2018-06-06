Qualcomm's former CEO is launching a 5G company

Brad Barket / Getty Images

Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs is starting a company focused on 5G wireless technology.

The startup, called XCOM, will work to tackle 5G issues like low latency and greater reliability. Qualcomm's former president Derek Aberle and former chief technology officer Matthew Grob are also joining the new company. Aberle will serve as XCOM's COO, and Grob will be CTO, according to the startup's site. Jacobs will serve as CEO.

Jacobs is still planning to take Qualcomm private, according to a representative. He's working with Aberle to raise billions of dollars for a Qualcomm acquisition, CNBC reports. Those plans have reportedly been delayed as the company waits for approval from China to acquire NXP.

XCOM hasn't yet determined how many more people to hire, and executives still haven't figured out the business model, the representative said.

Aberle told CNBC that XCOM is looking into potentially licensing proprietary 5G technology or providing software and designs to other companies to use in their semiconductors.

"There's still a fair amount of work that needs to be done to prove out the applicability of 5G through various Internet of Things applications," Aberle told CNBC. "We feel we have some better ideas for how to do some of that stuff."

He added that if the take-private happens, XCOM's tech could be used in Qualcomm chips or the startup could be rolled into Qualcomm, according to CNBC.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this report.