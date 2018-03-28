iPhone X vs. Galaxy S9 Plus: Photos from our comparison

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Galaxy S9 Plus vs. iPhone X

Galaxy S9 Plus -- landscape

iPhone X -- landscape

Galaxy S9 Plus -- landscape

iPhone X -- landscape

Galaxy S9 Plus -- general

iPhone X -- general

Galaxy S9 Plus -- landscape

iPhone X -- landscape

Galaxy S9 Plus -- landscape (f/2.4)

Galaxy S9 Plus -- lanscape (f/1.5)

iPhone X -- landscape

Galaxy S9 Plus -- landscape

Galaxy S9 Plus -- landscape 2x zoom

iPhone X -- landscape

iPhone X -- landscape 2x zoom

Galaxy S9 Plus -- portrait

iPhone X -- portrait

Galaxy S9 Plus -- portrait

iPhone X -- portrait

Galaxy S9 Plus -- portrait

iPhone X -- portrait

Galaxy S9 Plus -- portrait

iPhone X -- portrait

Galaxy S9 Plus -- selfie

iPhone X -- selfie

Galaxy S9 Plus -- low-light (food)

iPhone X -- low-light (food)

Galaxy S9 Plus -- low-light

iPhone X -- low-light

Galaxy S9 Plus -- low-light

iPhone X -- low-light

Galaxy S9 Plus -- low-light

iPhone X -- low-light

Galaxy S9 Plus -- low-light

iPhone X -- low-light

Samuel S9 Plus -- portrait

Samuel iPhone - portrait

  • gallery
    1
    of 38
  • galaxy-landscape
    2
    of 38
  • iphone-landscape
    3
    of 38
  • 20-galaxy-landcape-lakefront
    4
    of 38
  • 20-iphone-landcape-lakefront
    5
    of 38
  • 09-galaxy-landscape-samuel-jpg
    6
    of 38
  • 09-iphone-landscape-samuel-jpg
    7
    of 38
  • 39-galaxy-landscape
    8
    of 38
  • 39-iphone-landscape
    9
    of 38
  • 16-galaxy-landscape2-4
    10
    of 38
  • 16-galaxy-landscape
    11
    of 38
  • 16-iphone-landscape
    12
    of 38
  • 43-galaxy-landscape
    13
    of 38
  • 43-galaxy-landscape2x
    14
    of 38
  • 43-iphone-landscape
    15
    of 38
  • 43-iphone-landscape2x
    16
    of 38
  • 05-galaxy-portrait-charliesamuel
    17
    of 38
  • 05-iphone-portrait-charliesamuel2
    18
    of 38
  • galaxy-portrait
    19
    of 38
  • iphone-portrait
    20
    of 38
  • galaxy-portraitvanessasamuel-jpg
    21
    of 38
  • 11-iphone-portrait-vanessasamuel-jpg
    22
    of 38
  • 42-galaxy-portrait
    23
    of 38
  • 42-iphone-portrait
    24
    of 38
  • 17-galaxy-selfie
    25
    of 38
  • 17-iphone-selfie
    26
    of 38
  • 22-galaxy-lowlight-food
    27
    of 38
  • 22-iphone-lowlight-food
    28
    of 38
  • 36-galaxy-lowlight-posed
    29
    of 38
  • 36-iphone-lowlight-posed
    30
    of 38
  • 27-galaxy-lowlight-movment
    31
    of 38
  • 27-iphone-lowlight-movment
    32
    of 38
  • 31-galaxy-lowlight-transition
    33
    of 38
  • 31-iphone-lowlight-transition
    34
    of 38
  • 32-galaxy-lowlight-landscape
    35
    of 38
  • 32-iphone-lowlight-landscape
    36
    of 38
  • 06-galaxy-portrait-samuel
    37
    of 38
  • 06-iphone-portrait-charliesamuel
    38
    of 38

We took the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Apple's iPhone X to the snow-capped mountains of Lake Tahoe, California, to put the cameras to the test. 

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

In ideal light, and when using automatic settings, both the Galaxy S9 Plus and the iPhone X are at the top of their class in terms of mobile photography. This is shot of the lake looks brighter with the Plus.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

While the iPhone's version has more contrast and texture.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

You'll notice slight differences in color temperature and texture in general landscape shots. The Galaxy S9 Plus tends to be a warmer...

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

...While the iPhone X has cooler hues.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

In this shot of Samuel in the snow, it's the S9 that has the higher contrast. 

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

And the same shot of on the iPhone X looks brighter, able to pick up more of the highlights in the snow.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

But in this shot of the lake and the trees, the contrast on the Galaxy S9 Plus looks subdued in comparison.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

This shot on the iPhone X has higher contrast and looks sharper.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Both the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have a variable aperture on the main, wide-angle lens which allows the lens to adjust to changes in light. This photo was taken with the narrow f/2.4 aperture.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

While this one was taken with the wider f/1.5 aperture to make it look lighter.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

This is the same shot on the iPhone X which has a fixed aperture of f/1.8.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Like the iPhone X, the Galaxy S9 Plus has a second 12-megapixel telephoto lens for optical zoom at 2x magnification.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Here's the same shot at 2x zoom.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

This is the iPhone X's version from the wide-angle lens.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

And here it is using the telephoto lens at 2x zoom. At 2x magnification, both produce great results. However when I looked closely at the shots, I noticed the S9's was a bit sharper.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The phones also also use the second telephoto lens to create blurred background effect on portraits. On the Galaxy S9 Plus, it's called "Live Focus".

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

And on the iPhone it can be found under Portrait Mode.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Portraits on the S9 appear to be more flattering because it makes faces brighter and evens out shadows and skin tones.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

While portraits on the iPhone seem to be cooler and more true to life, because is retains more details in the faces of people, babies and dogs (which is what I tried it on).

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

But sometimes the retouching on the S9 Plus can backfire. In the photo above, the S9 seems to have applied the same filter on my face as it did to my son. On his face it evened out his skin tone and reduced redness, but the same effect on me made my skin turn yellowish.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The iPhone's shot may not be perfect, but it's closer to what we actually looked like in the cold.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

In this shot you can see how the S9 Plus even applied a whitening filter to the pup's fur.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The dog's fur looks more natural here, but he's out of focus.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

And if you're a fan of selfies, both phones also have a blurred background effect on the front-facing cameras. The S9 Plus has a slightly sharper 8-megapixel sensor with a wider angle.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

While the iPhone X has a 7-megapixel depth-sensing camera which is slightly better at figuring out what to blur in the shot. But both rely on software to create the portrait effect, so neither is as good as the rear-camera. In other words, don't expect perfection.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Food shots are impressive on the S9 Plus, even in this dimly-lit restaurant. Just look at the texture it was able to capture on the green onion.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The same shot on the iPhone looks darker and not as sharp.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

When the subject is standing still, like this shot of Charlie the pup, the Galaxy S9 has no problem. The shot looks bright and sharp, but it has an orange glow.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The shot on the iPhone X looks dark and grainy in comparison, but colors are more accurate.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

You'll notice the same orange glow on this shot of the S9 Plus, and low-light shots when the subject is moving aren't as sharp.

Caption by /

The iPhone's color temperature seems more true to life, but the shot looks darker.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

But here's where the wider aperture on the S9 Plus really helps. In this shot of the lake it let in more light without sacrificing detail and picture quality.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

There's a lot more noise in this shot of the iPhone X and you lose detail in the lights on the horizon.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The Galaxy also did a better job at evening out the lighting in the cabin shot above.

Caption by /

In this picture the cabin looks blown out.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The S9 Plus is the clear winner in low-light photography and it has a much wider range of results because of the variable aperture and manual settings.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

But the iPhone X produces consistent results, colors seem slightly more accurate and portraits more true to life.

Caption by / Photo by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
1 of 38
|

iPhone X vs. Galaxy S9 Plus: Photos from our comparison

Published:
Up Next
iPhone 8 Plus vs. Pixel 2 photos: I...
20

Latest Stories

No Man's Sky coming to Xbox One in 'largest update yet'

No Man's Sky coming to Xbox One in 'largest update yet'

by
We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

by
Your next iPhone could be more camera than phone

Your next iPhone could be more camera than phone

by
Younger UK viewers watch more Netflix than all of BBC TV

Younger UK viewers watch more Netflix than all of BBC TV

by
Focal's Listen Wireless headphone gets 'chic' new colors

Focal's Listen Wireless headphone gets 'chic' new colors

by
Uber reportedly settles with family of victim in self-driving car crash

Uber reportedly settles with family of victim in self-driving car crash

by